Radisson Blu Bucharest Raises the Bar with BREEAM “Excellent” Certification

The Radisson Blu Hotel in Bucharest has reached a milestone that places it in rare company, both in Romania and internationally. The landmark five-star property has been awarded the BREEAM In-Use “Excellent” certification for both Asset Performance and Management Performance, becoming the first luxury hotel in the capital to secure this prestigious sustainability accolade.

The certification follows a rigorous evaluation of the hotel’s 45,000 square meters of facilities. Out of only ten hospitality properties nationwide that currently hold BREEAM In-Use recognition, Radisson Blu Bucharest is the sole five-star hotel in the city to achieve “Excellent” scores in both categories.

What BREEAM Certification Means

BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method) is one of the world’s most widely recognized sustainability assessment methods for buildings. First launched in the UK in 1990, BREEAM now operates in more than 80 countries, setting benchmarks across nine key categories: management, energy, water, resources, health & wellbeing, pollution, transport, land use & ecology, and resilience.

For existing properties, BREEAM In-Use provides a framework for assessing not just the physical asset but also the way it is managed. To reach the “Excellent” level, a building must achieve scores above 70%, reflecting best-practice performance across multiple sustainability dimensions.

In Radisson Blu Bucharest’s case, the hotel excelled in energy (82.6%) and resources (81.25%), showing lower operational costs and reduced environmental impact. It also scored strongly in health and wellbeing (75.38%), confirming better air quality, comfort, and safety for guests and staff.

Why This Certification Matters

Although certifications like BREEAM are often associated with office buildings or large commercial developments, their relevance to the hospitality sector is becoming increasingly clear. For hotels, the advantages extend far beyond an environmental badge.

At the most practical level, sustainability measures bring greater operational efficiency. Energy- and resource-saving initiatives, ranging from LED lighting and optimized HVAC systems to low-flow water fixtures, help reduce utility bills in an industry where margins are notoriously tight. These changes also insulate properties against the volatility of rising energy costs, giving them long-term resilience.

The guest experience also benefits. Healthier buildings with better air quality, natural light, and reduced noise create a more comfortable environment, often in ways that travelers may not immediately notice but still appreciate. When sustainability is integrated seamlessly, it enhances the overall sense of well-being without compromising on comfort or luxury.

At the same time, certifications like BREEAM strengthen a hotel’s brand. Today’s travelers are more eco-conscious than ever: a 2023 Booking.com report found that more than three-quarters of guests aim to travel more sustainably, and nearly half are prepared to pay more for accommodations with credible environmental credentials. Third-party verification provides the assurance they are seeking, separating genuine commitment from marketing claims.

Finally, there is a clear impact on asset value. In real estate, green-certified properties are increasingly associated with a “green premium,” achieving higher occupancy and rental rates compared with their non-certified peers. For hotels, this can translate into greater investor appeal, long-term protection against tightening EU carbon regulations, and a stronger position in the competitive capital markets. In other words, sustainability certification supports both the business case and the guest promise.

A Two-Year Transformation Journey

According to the hotel’s representatives, achieving this dual “Excellent” certification was the result of a two-year transformation process, requiring both capital investment and operational overhaul. The team introduced new procedures, sustainability-focused upgrades, and ongoing performance monitoring to align with BREEAM’s stringent standards

This effort comes on top of a EUR 1.6 million renovation of the hotel’s meetings and events spaces, completed in 2024, which alone is projected to cut 40 tons of CO₂ emissions annually. Meanwhile, the property has also expanded its inventory with 63 new rooms this year and plans to add another 62 premium rooms and apartments by the end of 2025, showing that growth and sustainability can go hand in hand.

“This certification reflects our deep commitment to sustainable hospitality, showing how environmental responsibility can enhance the five-star experience we offer our guests,” said Atakan Turhan, General Manager of Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson Bucharest.

For Vlad Dragoescu, Partner and CEE Head of Portfolio Management at Revetas Capital, the property’s owner, the recognition is also about long-term positioning: “It’s a powerful validation of our commitment to sustainability and operational excellence. This achievement strengthens the hotel’s market profile and demonstrates how collaboration across teams and partners can align environmental performance with premium guest experience.”

Hospitality Embraces Sustainability

Globally, the hospitality industry is under increasing pressure to decarbonize. Hotels account for roughly 1% of global carbon emissions, according to the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, and could need to reduce emissions by 66% per room by 2030 to align with the Paris Agreement targets.

BREEAM and other eco-certifications, such as LEED, Green Key, and EarthCheck, are becoming central to this transition. They help hotels benchmark progress and communicate tangible results to guests and investors alike.

In Europe, where ESG compliance is becoming more tightly regulated, sustainability credentials are no longer optional extras. For international chains like Radisson Hotel Group, which has pledged to reach Net Zero by 2050, flagship properties such as Radisson Blu Bucharest play a showcase role.

With more than 600 rooms, extensive events facilities, and a prime location on Calea Victoriei, Radisson Blu Bucharest is one of the largest and most prominent hotels in Romania. Its achievement sets a precedent for the country’s hospitality sector, which has been slower than Western Europe in adopting sustainability standards at scale.

By becoming the first five-star hotel in Bucharest to secure BREEAM In-Use “Excellent,” Radisson Blu proves that luxury and sustainability are not contradictory goals. On the contrary, they can reinforce each other: better design, smarter operations, and healthier environments elevate both guest experience and long-term asset value.

