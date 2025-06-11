Radisson Blu Bucharest launches pop-up exhibition developed in partnership with Art Safari

Bucharest’s five-star Radisson Blu Hotel launched “Art in Motion,” a pop-up exhibition developed in partnership with Art Safari, the largest organizer of art exhibitions in Eastern Europe. The exhibition can be viewed from early June to July 31 in public areas of the hotel.

According to the hotel press release, the initiative underscores Bucharest’s role as a destination that goes beyond traditional hospitality. It is also an invitation to rediscover the hotel not only as a place of comfort and service but as a space of inspiration.

The exhibition presents works by 13 contemporary Romanian artists: Alexandra Baranyi, Denisia Călin, Antonia Corduneanu, Andrei Costache, Maria Cosmaciuc, Ioana Dumitrescu, Anca Vintilă Dragu, Dan Dumănoiu, Ana Lupu, Mircea Modreanu, Răzvan Năstase, Ioana Nicoară, and Mara Popa. Spanning sculpture, painting, and textile, the pieces explore themes such as identity, memory, urban nostalgia, and the passage of time.

Curated by Călina Coman, the exhibition can be visited for free. Organizers say it reimagines the hotel’s public areas as a fluid and contemplative stage for contemporary art.

“Transitional spaces shape our perception of time and self,” Coman says. “They shift our awareness between arrival and departure, between the private comfort of one’s room and the anonymity of communal areas. Within this flow, art becomes a quiet presence – something noticed peripherally, absorbed rather than observed."

“The process began with the existing visual identity of the hotel,” Călina Coman further explains. “Rather than imposing artworks on the environment, I inserted them, respecting the architecture’s rhythm while allowing the art to gently disrupt familiar paths. [...] Guests come from diverse cultural backgrounds. Many are not actively seeking art, but they find it."

“This collaboration with Art Safari enhances our mission to deliver more than accommodation, it’s about offering cultural value and a sense of discovery. We are proud to facilitate this encounter with art to our hotel guests, as part of an outstanding experience at Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, as well as to any visitors who seek inspiration,” says Atakan Turhan, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest.

(Photo source: press release)