Business

PwC analysis: Streaming services market in Romania to grow by more than 22% this year

11 March 2022
The social distancing and the mobility restrictions accelerated the transition of the Romanian public to digital consumption, and the local streaming services market saw an increase of 27.16% in 2020 to EUR 29 million, according to an analysis by PwC, quoted by Agerpres

The estimates show an increase of more than 22% in 2021 and 2022 to EUR 43 million, according to the analysis.

In Romania, Disney + is set to be available starting this summer, as part of a launch in 42 countries and 11 territories, while HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming platform, became available on March 8.

Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime plan investments of USD 230 billion in video content this year to benefit from the estimated growth of these services in the coming years, to keep clients and attract new ones, according to PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2021-2025 (GEMO) report.

Globally, the market saw growth rates between 12.4% and 34.5% over the last five years to EUR 58.3 billion in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue. 

Netflix, with 222 million subscribers at the end of 2021, announced investments of more than USD 17 billion in video content for this year, 25% over the 2021 level. Amazon Prime Video (175 million subscribers), Disney+ (close to 120 million subscribers) and NBC Universal-owned Peacock (approximately 54 million subscribers) also announced an increase in investments this year.

