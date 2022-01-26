Disney+ to launch in Romania this summer

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Disney +, the streaming service of The Walt Disney Company, has confirmed its launch in 42 countries and 11 territories this summer, including in Romania. Other new markets such as South Africa, Turkey, Poland and the United Arab Emirates are also on the list.

The complete list of countries where Disney+ will debut this summer includes Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican, and Yemen.

Further information about exact launch dates or subscription plans is yet to be announced.

Disney + is currently available in 18 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Disney + is a dedicated streaming platform that offers movies and productions from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. In some countries, the service also includes the new general entertainment production brand, Star.

(Photo source: Tanaonte/Dreamstime.com)