Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 02/01/2022 - 11:53
Entertainment

HBO Max to launch in Romania in March

01 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming platform, will launch in Romania on March 8, the company announced.

The launch in Romania is part of a second wave of European launches that include 14 other countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. This will make the service available in 61 territories across Europe and the Americas.

This follows the launch of HBO Max in the Nordics and Spain in October 2021.

Later this year, HBO Max will expand to a further six European countries, including Greece and Turkey.

HBO Max offers new and iconic series and movies from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals, including Warner Bros. movies just 45 days after their theatrical release.

Top Warner Bros. films that will be available include The Matrix Resurrections, Dune, King Richard, The Suicide Squad and Tom and Jerry. New Max Originals include Station Eleven, Peacemaker, Raised by Wolves Season 2 and Sex Lives of College Girls. European Max Originals coming to the platform include Todo Lo Otro, Kamikaze, Lust, Ruxx, The Thaw, The Informant and Garcia!. Teen Titans Go!, The Amazing World of Gumball, Looney Tunes Cartoons and Cocomelon are among the titles available for kids.

(Photo: Rafael Henrique | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/26/2022 - 10:39
26 January 2022
Entertainment
Disney+ to launch in Romania this summer
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 02/01/2022 - 11:53
Entertainment

HBO Max to launch in Romania in March

01 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming platform, will launch in Romania on March 8, the company announced.

The launch in Romania is part of a second wave of European launches that include 14 other countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. This will make the service available in 61 territories across Europe and the Americas.

This follows the launch of HBO Max in the Nordics and Spain in October 2021.

Later this year, HBO Max will expand to a further six European countries, including Greece and Turkey.

HBO Max offers new and iconic series and movies from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals, including Warner Bros. movies just 45 days after their theatrical release.

Top Warner Bros. films that will be available include The Matrix Resurrections, Dune, King Richard, The Suicide Squad and Tom and Jerry. New Max Originals include Station Eleven, Peacemaker, Raised by Wolves Season 2 and Sex Lives of College Girls. European Max Originals coming to the platform include Todo Lo Otro, Kamikaze, Lust, Ruxx, The Thaw, The Informant and Garcia!. Teen Titans Go!, The Amazing World of Gumball, Looney Tunes Cartoons and Cocomelon are among the titles available for kids.

(Photo: Rafael Henrique | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 01/26/2022 - 10:39
26 January 2022
Entertainment
Disney+ to launch in Romania this summer
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks