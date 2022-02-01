HBO Max to launch in Romania in March

HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming platform, will launch in Romania on March 8, the company announced.

The launch in Romania is part of a second wave of European launches that include 14 other countries: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. This will make the service available in 61 territories across Europe and the Americas.

This follows the launch of HBO Max in the Nordics and Spain in October 2021.

Later this year, HBO Max will expand to a further six European countries, including Greece and Turkey.

HBO Max offers new and iconic series and movies from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network and Max Originals, including Warner Bros. movies just 45 days after their theatrical release.

Top Warner Bros. films that will be available include The Matrix Resurrections, Dune, King Richard, The Suicide Squad and Tom and Jerry. New Max Originals include Station Eleven, Peacemaker, Raised by Wolves Season 2 and Sex Lives of College Girls. European Max Originals coming to the platform include Todo Lo Otro, Kamikaze, Lust, Ruxx, The Thaw, The Informant and Garcia!. Teen Titans Go!, The Amazing World of Gumball, Looney Tunes Cartoons and Cocomelon are among the titles available for kids.

(Photo: Rafael Henrique | Dreamstime.com)

