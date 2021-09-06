Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/06/2021 - 08:22
Business

Deficit of Romania’s public health system widens despite higher incomes, transfers

06 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public health fund (National Health Insurance Fund, managed by Health House CNAS) posted a deficit of over RON 2 bln (EUR 400 mln) in Jan-Jul 2021, more than 20% wider than in the same period of the year 2020, according to Economica.net based on the detailed public budget execution data.

This is despite the revenues to the fund increasing by 9% YoY to RON 27.56 bln (EUR 5.5 bln) and despite the transfers to the fund rising by 9.3% YoY to RON 4.99 bln (EUR 1 bln), according to the publication.

The total expenditures in the first seven months of 2021 amount to RON 29.6 bln and are 9.7% higher than those made in the same period in 2020, according to CNAS data obtained and compared by Economica.net.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/06/2021 - 08:22
Business

Deficit of Romania’s public health system widens despite higher incomes, transfers

06 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public health fund (National Health Insurance Fund, managed by Health House CNAS) posted a deficit of over RON 2 bln (EUR 400 mln) in Jan-Jul 2021, more than 20% wider than in the same period of the year 2020, according to Economica.net based on the detailed public budget execution data.

This is despite the revenues to the fund increasing by 9% YoY to RON 27.56 bln (EUR 5.5 bln) and despite the transfers to the fund rising by 9.3% YoY to RON 4.99 bln (EUR 1 bln), according to the publication.

The total expenditures in the first seven months of 2021 amount to RON 29.6 bln and are 9.7% higher than those made in the same period in 2020, according to CNAS data obtained and compared by Economica.net.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks