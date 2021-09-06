Deficit of Romania’s public health system widens despite higher incomes, transfers

Romania’s public health fund (National Health Insurance Fund, managed by Health House CNAS) posted a deficit of over RON 2 bln (EUR 400 mln) in Jan-Jul 2021, more than 20% wider than in the same period of the year 2020, according to Economica.net based on the detailed public budget execution data.

This is despite the revenues to the fund increasing by 9% YoY to RON 27.56 bln (EUR 5.5 bln) and despite the transfers to the fund rising by 9.3% YoY to RON 4.99 bln (EUR 1 bln), according to the publication.

The total expenditures in the first seven months of 2021 amount to RON 29.6 bln and are 9.7% higher than those made in the same period in 2020, according to CNAS data obtained and compared by Economica.net.

