Politics

Romanian Social Democrats still undecided about joining ruling majority

30 May 2025

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) remains undecided on whether it will join the next governing coalition, as interim party president Sorin Grindeanu stated on May 30 that internal consultations are ongoing, G4media.ro reported.

Grindeanu said the PSD leadership is currently engaging with party members at the local level before making a final decision. He defended the process, saying the party's consultative approach "maybe some people don't like," but insisted it reflects PSD's responsibility as the political force that received the most votes in the latest election.

"We want to have data on the programme, measures, and political thinking regarding the future government," Grindeanu said. "No one can move us from this rhythm that we want to have in the coming period, having behind us the responsibility of the party that had the most votes."

Sorin Grindeanu emphasised that PSD is not presenting any formal demands in current negotiations. "We are not in a position to set conditions. Because we are not asking for anything," he added.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

