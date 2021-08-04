Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/04/2021 - 08:25
Politics

Romanian opposition wants Govt. to allow bigger street protests

04 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s main opposition party and the main parliamentary party at the same time, the Social Democratic Party (PSD, opposition), submitted to the Bucharest Court of Appeal a request for annulment of the provisions of Government Decisions 730/2021 and 795/2021, by which the number of participants in protest rallies or any other outdoor demonstrations is reduced to 100 and 500 people, respectively, Profit.ro reported.

The Social Democrats argue that outdoor development of shows, concerts, public and private festivals, or other cultural events with the participation of up to 75,000 spectators, wearing a protective mask, is allowed.

The fact that such events are conditioned on vaccination passports for each participant - as opposed to the rallies and demonstrations - is not seen as a relevant element, according to the Social Democrats. They invoke the lack of scientific evidence related to the role played by vaccinated subjects in the transmission of the virus.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/04/2021 - 08:25
Politics

Romanian opposition wants Govt. to allow bigger street protests

04 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s main opposition party and the main parliamentary party at the same time, the Social Democratic Party (PSD, opposition), submitted to the Bucharest Court of Appeal a request for annulment of the provisions of Government Decisions 730/2021 and 795/2021, by which the number of participants in protest rallies or any other outdoor demonstrations is reduced to 100 and 500 people, respectively, Profit.ro reported.

The Social Democrats argue that outdoor development of shows, concerts, public and private festivals, or other cultural events with the participation of up to 75,000 spectators, wearing a protective mask, is allowed.

The fact that such events are conditioned on vaccination passports for each participant - as opposed to the rallies and demonstrations - is not seen as a relevant element, according to the Social Democrats. They invoke the lack of scientific evidence related to the role played by vaccinated subjects in the transmission of the virus.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks