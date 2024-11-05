Romanian Social Democrats seek new dialogue partners within Liberal Party
Romanian Social Democrat leader and prime minister, also running for the presidential seat this autumn, Marcel Ciolacu, named Liberal (PNL) regional leader Ilie Bolojan as his preferred would-be prime minister.
Notably, Bolojan is also being circulated as a potential prime minister in case the Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca wins the presidential elections.
In fact, the elected head of Bihor County Council, Ilie Bolojan, has been frequently circulated as a candidate for the prime minister position – but never nominated. Praised for its infrastructure investments and boasting regional ambitions with a new airport, the county still lacks foreign investments that otherwise abound in the western part of the country.
PM Ciolacu declared, on November 4 in Paris, that a consensus vision is emerging among the party about the preferred Liberal dialogue partner, in the person of Ilie Bolojan.
"He is a man who wants to make reforms in Romania, a man who has shown himself to be very applied in terms of the local administration in Bihor, and he is a partner that I would like, from the position of president of Romania," he said, quoted by Digi24.
Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca promised never to sign again a partnership with the Social Democrats.
(Photo source: Gov.ro)