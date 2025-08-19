Politics

Romania's Social Democrats broadly agree with second reform package, want more economic stimulus

19 August 2025

Romania's largest ruling party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), broadly agrees with the reforms proposed by prime minister Ilie Bolojan (Liberal Party PNL), although there are some details still to be tackled, PSD interim president Sorin Grindeanu said after the party leadership's weekly meeting of August 18, Economedia.ro reported. The party's experts will attend the coalition's meetings, but Grindeanu himself will return to the meeting of the coalition's leaders only after these details are addressed.

The Social Democrats' leader, Grindeanu, also stressed that, in addition to the reforms proposed by PM Bolojan, the second package should also include more economic stimuli. He has not mentioned, however, specific measures envisaged. 

PSD has constantly insisted on earmarking more money for the investment projects carried out by the local administration. Now, Grindeanu says that the government's idea of evaluating each project is technically impossible.

The PSD leadership met on August 18 to discuss its position on the draft emergency ordinance aimed at suspending funding from the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan PNRR and public investment scheme Anghel Saligny, which the PSD says "is not based on a consensus between the governing parties and, therefore, did not receive the approval of the PSD ministers."

The Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE) submitted to public debate an Emergency Ordinance for the establishment of measures in the field of managing investments financed from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and from national public funds.

The document is necessary, according to the initiators, to "mitigate the systemic, imminent and exceptionally serious fiscal risk" generated by the overcontracting of infrastructure projects and refers to projects financed through the PNRR, Anghel Saligny.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)

