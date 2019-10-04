Consumer lender Provident names Romanian at the helm of local operations

British group International Personal Finance (IPF) has appointed Florin Bâlcan as general manager of its Romanian division.

Bâlcan, 42, is the first Romanian to hold this position within the group. His mission is to continue Provident’s strategic and operational development on the local market and consolidate the company’s position on the consumer loans market.

The new GM joined the company in April 2015 as Regional Risk Director for Romania and Hungary. He had a previous experience of 17 years in the financial and banking sector, and had held management positions at Citibank Romania, Citibank Czech Republic and PwC.

Florin Bâlcan replaces Viktor Boczán, who managed the business in Romania in the last 4 and a half years and will take over as general manager of IPF’s business in Czech Republic.

In 13 years on the Romania market, Provident has granted loans worth over EUR 1 billion to more than one million clients.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)