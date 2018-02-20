Romanian prosecutors ask for one year of jail time for liberal leader

An anticorruption prosecutor asked the High Court of Cassation and Justice to sentence Ludovic Orban, the president of Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL), to one year in jail, no parole.

The prosecutor made the request on Monday, February 19, at the last hearing in Orban’s corruption trial, local Agerpres reported.

The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) sent Orban to court in May 2016. The prosecutors charged him with using his influence to get undue benefits.

Local businessman Tiberiu Urdareanu testified that, in March 2016, Orban asked him to finance his campaign for the Bucharest local elections by some EUR 50,000. The liberal leader needed the money to get promotion at two TV stations, according to the prosecutors. A lower court acquitted Orban of the charges last year.

After yesterday’s hearing, Orban commented that he was confident the initial verdict won’t be changes as the prosecutors have brought no new evidence to support their case. The final decision in this case will be announced on March 5.

