Romanian prosecutors indict those involved in Sky News fake gun trafficking case
05 April 2019
Romanian prosecutors from the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Terrorism – DIICOT, indicted and brought to trial the Romanian defendants involved in the fake arms smuggling scandal that also involved British journalists who aired the story on August 7, 2016, on British TV channel Sky News.

Aurelian-Mihai Szanto, Csaba-Attila Pantics and Levente Pantics were indicted for the constitution of an organized criminal group, the breaching of the arms and munitions regime and the communication of false information, local Mediafax reported.

As far as the three British journalists, including Sky News chief correspondent Stuart Ramsay, are concerned, prosecutors have separated the criminal investigation and have constituted a new criminal case in which they are accused of establishing an organized criminal group and communicating false information.

According to DIICOT, the Sky News feature about alleged Romanian traffickers who sold illegal military weapons to terrorists is fake. Moreover, the prosecutors have already arrested three Romanian men who took part in making the video aired by Sky News and charged them with accessory to spreading false information. One of the men, a Romanian living in the UK, said that he was paid by the Sky News team to find other Romanians and guns for the making of a documentary about illegal arms trafficking.

17 August 2016
