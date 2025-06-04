Romanian prosecutor accuses DNA leadership of interference in high-profile investigation

Romanian prosecutor Neculai Cârlescu has accused the leadership of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) of obstructing his investigation into the former head of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), Nicu Marcu. The allegations are detailed in a formal complaint submitted to the Judicial Inspection and reviewed by investigative journalists at Recorder.

Cârlescu claims his independence as a magistrate was violated and that he was removed from the Euroins investigation shortly after notifying his superior of plans to name Marcu a suspect. He alleges that DNA chief prosecutor Marius Voineag has personal connections with individuals linked to the case, including through his sister, who worked at ASF during Marcu's tenure.

The complaint also suggests that Cârlescu's abrupt transfer to a different department earlier this year was intended to halt the investigation. According to his testimony, this move occurred immediately after he communicated his intention to formally open criminal proceedings against Marcu.

Two months ago, Cârlescu submitted a request to the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) to protect his judicial independence. Shortly thereafter, he was the subject of a critical article in a national newspaper reportedly owned by one of the defendants in a separate case he was handling.

The matter is currently under review by the Prosecutors' Section of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary, the highest governing body of the Romanian judicial system.

These claims come amid heightened public scrutiny of corruption investigations in Romania and renewed concerns over political and institutional interference in judicial processes.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)