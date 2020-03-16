RO Govt. defers by two months property tax payment deadline

The payment deadline for the first installment of the property tax (for dwellings, land, cars) will be extended from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020, by a government emergency ordinance to be endorsed in the first Government meeting, finance minister Florin Citu announced in a Facebook post on Friday, Agerpres reported.

Technically, the Government sets maximal deadlines and bonuses that the local administration - which collects the property taxes, can set at local level.

“In order to support the taxpayers, in the context of the risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus, the first payment period for the property tax is extended, for this year from March 31 to June 30, 2020,” the finance minister’s statement said.

Moreover, taxpayers who pay in full their property taxes for this year until June 30, will benefit from the bonus established by the local authorities.

