Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 08:04
Business
RO Govt. defers by two months property tax payment deadline
16 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The payment deadline for the first installment of the property tax (for dwellings, land, cars) will be extended from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020, by a government emergency ordinance to be endorsed in the first Government meeting, finance minister Florin Citu announced in a Facebook post on Friday, Agerpres reported.

Technically, the Government sets maximal deadlines and bonuses that the local administration - which collects the property taxes, can set at local level.

“In order to support the taxpayers, in the context of the risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus, the first payment period for the property tax is extended, for this year from March 31 to June 30, 2020,” the finance minister’s statement said.

Moreover, taxpayers who pay in full their property taxes for this year until June 30, will benefit from the bonus established by the local authorities.

(Photo: Sarinya Pingam/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 03/16/2020 - 08:04
Business
RO Govt. defers by two months property tax payment deadline
16 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The payment deadline for the first installment of the property tax (for dwellings, land, cars) will be extended from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020, by a government emergency ordinance to be endorsed in the first Government meeting, finance minister Florin Citu announced in a Facebook post on Friday, Agerpres reported.

Technically, the Government sets maximal deadlines and bonuses that the local administration - which collects the property taxes, can set at local level.

“In order to support the taxpayers, in the context of the risk of spreading the Covid-19 virus, the first payment period for the property tax is extended, for this year from March 31 to June 30, 2020,” the finance minister’s statement said.

Moreover, taxpayers who pay in full their property taxes for this year until June 30, will benefit from the bonus established by the local authorities.

(Photo: Sarinya Pingam/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Doctors complain about lack of protection equipment, Covid-19 tests
16 March 2020
Letters
Comment: Denmark, Poland, Czechia and Slovakia self-isolate because of the Coronavirus. Should Romania do the same?
15 March 2020
Business
Coronavirus in Romania: Foreign and local companies propose 100 measures the Govt. can implement to save the economy
15 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities recommend citizens to stay home, more restrictions to be enforced
14 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: President to decree state of emergency as of Monday. What does this bring?
14 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus crisis: Romania enters third scenario as number of infection cases goes over 100. Three more patients healed
14 March 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament votes new Govt. in record time to deal with coronavirus crisis
14 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Malls reduce their opening hours, Lidl limits number of clients in supermarkets, retail sales boom

Get in Touch with Us