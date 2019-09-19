Romanian entrepreneurs set up office furnishing company

Romanian entrepreneurs Ștefan Olaru, Tudor Chindea and Valentin Nour have established Project1, a company specializing in the furnishing of corporate offices.

The company has a team of 21 people, most of them construction engineers with minimum five years of experience in furnishing corporate offices, Economica.net reported.

Project1 currently has contracts worth EUR 8.1 million. Its main clients include Amazon Development Romania, Thales Systems Romania, Visteon Electronics, Buck Consultants Limited London, Nagarro Romania and International British School of Bucharest.

The company plans to end 2019 with a turnover of EUR 10 million, and also targets a EUR 20 million turnover for 2020.

“We estimate, based on official data of previous years, that the market of office furnishing – including the furniture – will reach EUR 120 million yearly. We aim to cover a share of approximately 10% in this first year, even if we will only have 7 months of activity; we aim for 20% of the market the following year,” Valentin Nour, CEO Project1, said.

The company’s main headquarters in the capital will be located on the ground floor of the Bucharest Business Park buildings. The second Project1 office, in Timișoara, will open in the City Business Center complex, owned by Nepi Rockastle.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]