P&G opens new production line in Romania

The giant Procter & Gamble recently started a production line in Romania, at the Urlați factory in Prahova County, according to Revistaprogresiv.ro.

The company will produce Lenor scented pearls here, one of the company's latest innovations in fabric care.

Four years ago, the company inaugurated a factory for Ariel PODs detergent capsules in Urlați.

Procter & Gamble Romania reported last year a turnover of RON 2.59 billion for Procter & Gamble Distribution, respectively RON 278.7 million for Procter & Gamble Marketing Romania, according to data provided by the Ministry of Finance and quoted by Economedia.ro.

(Photo source: Jonathan Weiss/Dreamstime.com)