Romanian private pension managers will report on a monthly basis

The Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) in Romania enacted mandatory monthly reporting for the managers of the mandatory private pensions (Pillar 2) "to increase transparency" about their investments, Ziarul Financiar announced.

The largest investors at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), namely the seven private pension funds under Pillar 2, receiving about RON 850 mln from the contributions of several million Romanian employees, will thus publish on a monthly basis the detailed structure of investments - as opposed to a quarterly basis as reported since December 2020, according to an amendment of the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) that was published in the Official Gazette on July 5, 2022.

Since the winter of 2020, a few months after the collapse of Wirecard and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, ASF has asked the seven private pension funds to publish quarterly, not half-yearly, reports in their portfolios, as they have done for several years.

(Photo: Designer491/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com