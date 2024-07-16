Bucharest City Hall hires private fire service for Văcărești Natural Park

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan announced that a private fire service has been contracted to protect Văcărești Natural Park from vegetation fires.

The fire service has been equipped with a fire truck since the beginning of this month.

“We are in the process of conducting a feasibility study for a hydrant system with a dedicated water reserve to be able to act quickly and efficiently. Additionally, we have repaired the main paths that were difficult for intervention vehicles or maintenance cars to access,” the mayor said on Facebook.

Fires routinely happen in the park due to heat and dry vegetation.

The Văcărești Natural Park has shown that it is vulnerable to fires even when temperatures outside do not reach dangerous thresholds upwards of 40 degrees Celsius. Back in February, a fire spread on 1.5 hectares of land in the park. Firemen fought with the fire for hours, and a large portion of the south of the capital was covered in smoke, as shown in the pictures captured by Buletin de Bucuresti.

