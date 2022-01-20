Primark to open first store in Romania this year

Primark plans to open its first store in the country later this year, making Romania its 15th market, the Irish retailer said.

The flagship store is set to open in Bucharest, in ParkLake Shopping Centre.

The expansion into Romania demonstrates Primark’s continued investment and commitment to the CEE market, with plans already in motion to secure a second store in the country, the company said.

In addition, the retailer has committed to another four stores in Poland, including two new stores in the cities of Lodz and Wroclaw. Early next year, it plans to open a store in Bratislava, making Slovakia the 16th market for Primark after Romania.

The Bucharest store will mark Primark’s entry into a fourth Central Eastern European market following store openings across Slovenia, Poland and the Czech Republic in recent years, “where the brand’s unique formula of fashion, homewares and beauty at great value prices has proved extremely popular.”

Building on the opening of 15 stores in the last financial year, the growth of the store portfolio in CEE is part of Primark’s ongoing broader group expansion.

Last year, Primark unveiled plans to accelerate the pace of expansion in the US market, with the aim of achieving some 60 stores in the next five years. Primark also expects to grow its footprint in France, Italy and Iberia to take its total store network to 530 stores in the five-year period.

Primark, an Irish retail brand, was founded in Dublin, Ireland, more than 50 years ago. It now has over 400 stores across 14 markets, offering customers everyday value essentials and fashion at affordable prices.

“We are delighted to be continuing with our expansion plans and moving into Romania for the first time with a fantastic location secured in a popular shopping center in the east of Bucharest. The response from customers in the CEE region to Primark has been really positive, and we’re looking forward to continuing to grow and hope to open our doors to the people of Romania by the end of the year,” Primark CEO Paul Marchant said.

“The opening of Primark in ParkLake is the result of our efforts to provide visitors with an impressive shopping experience with iconic concepts. Featuring dynamic offerings including retail, dining and entertainment, ParkLake is the perfect location for Primark’s first store in Romania,” Cristina Santos, managing director for Property Management at Sonae Sierra, added.

(Photo: Hilsdon25 | Dreamstime.com)

