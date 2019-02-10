Newsroom
Romanian priest arrested after intentionally hitting man with his car
02 October 2019
Romanian policemen have detained a priest accused of intentionally hitting a man with his car in the city of Pitesti, News.ro reported.

The 33-year-old victim was crossing the street when the priest reportedly drove right into him. The incident occurred after a spontaneous conflict between the two. The policemen detained the priest, aged 42, charging him with attempted murder.

The victim suffered minor head trauma, abrasions and a leg contusion and was transported to the hospital, according to Ziarulargesul.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

