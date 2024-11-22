Pricing, security and website crashes - top Black Friday challenges retailers faced, according to Exorigo-Upos

News from Companies

High demand during Black Friday tested the endurance of retailers and pricing, security and website crashes were the main challenges that retailers faced in this time of the year, according to Exorigo-Upos, the Polish company that provides IT technology solutions for the retail sector.

„These problems lead to lost sales and negative brand experiences during one of the most crucial sales periods of the year. Too often retailers focus on inventory, marketing, and great deals and neglect testing technology solutions that can support a higher volume of customers. Thus, retailers face website crashes, problems with the payment methods or inaccuracy in stock management. Exorigo-Upos has designed comprehensive solutions that enable businesses to support their activity and allow them to focus on business and growth. Our systems can handle the unique demands of Black Week, ensuring retailers can provide an optimal shopping experience”, stated Marek Nowakowski, General Manager Exorigo-Upos România.

One of the most pressing issues retailers faced this Black Friday was the strain on websites due to the enormous influx of traffic. Many retailers experienced slow load times or, in some cases, website crashes, frustrating customers and resulting in lost revenue. However, Exorigo-Upos’ scalable e-commerce platforms helped mitigate these risks by ensuring that websites remained fast, responsive, and stable during the busiest periods. Retailers using these platforms were able to dynamically scale their resources to handle increased demand, providing customers with a seamless online shopping experience.

Another critical area was pricing and payment systems, where retailers managed thousands of products with dynamic discounts. Errors in pricing, especially inconsistencies across different sales channels, led to customer dissatisfaction for some. However, retailers using Exorigo-Upos’ automated pricing systems benefited from accurate and consistent pricing, while secure and efficient payment solutions helped streamline the checkout process, reducing errors and minimizing abandoned carts.

As expected, the surge in online shopping also brought an increased risk of cyberattacks. Retailers had to ensure the security of customer data and payment systems, especially in light of growing concerns around data breaches. Exorigo-Upos’ advanced cybersecurity solutions, including encrypted payment gateways and fraud detection tools, proved crucial in safeguarding sensitive customer information. Retailers using these solutions were able to maintain customer trust by ensuring compliance with data protection regulations such as GDPR.

At the same time, managing inventory effectively was a key concern for many retailers, with the potential for overselling or stockouts during the intense sales period. Exorigo-Upos’ integrated store management systems provided real-time visibility into stock levels, allowing retailers to avoid these issues and ensure smooth fulfillment across all sales channels.

Exorigo-Upos' innovative solutions demonstrated their value in helping retailers navigate the complexities of Black Friday. With a focus on optimizing operations and enhancing the customer experience, these technologies proved to be game-changers during this critical sales event.

Exorigo-Upos continues to be a leader in retail technology, offering cutting-edge solutions for point-of-sale systems, omnichannel platforms, and technical support of the service, e.g. during store openings. The company remains committed to helping retailers succeed during key sales periods and beyond.

About Exorigo Upos

Exorigo-Upos S.A. is a Polish technology company with an international presence, specializing in strategic IT consulting and digital transformation. The company provides applications, develops software and provides maintenance and support services. Exorigo-Upos executes complex projects that support business growth by selecting the most suitable ecosystems and technology services.

With a team of about 1,000 specialists, the company has been providing IT solutions for over 30 years. As an omnichannel partner for major players in the retail industry, it contributes to the harmonious integration of offline and online environments. At the same time, the company distinguishes itself as the largest service center for payment terminals in Poland, with an estimated market share of 40%.

Exorigo-Upos expands its operations through its own subsidiaries in countries such as Romania, UK, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Australia, offering a wide range of services in three essential areas: omnichannel devices, software and technological ecosystems, IT services. The company provides advanced e-commerce solutions that support businesses in digital transformation and the implementation of an omnichannel strategy.

