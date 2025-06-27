Romania to prolong price-capping mechanism for basic food goods by end-September

The cap on the commercial markup for basic foods will be extended by three months, until September 30, 2025, according to a draft emergency ordinance published on June 26 by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), Digi24 reported.

According to Government Emergency Ordinance No. 67/2023, with subsequent amendments and additions, the commercial markup rate applied by the processor is a maximum of 20% compared to the production cost of the product.

The commercial markup applied cumulatively throughout the entire distribution chain, regardless of the number of distributors in the chain, is a maximum of 5% of the purchase price to which operational expenses are added.

The commercial markup applied by the merchant to retail and cash carry sales is a maximum of 20% of the purchase price, to which the merchant's direct and indirect expenses are added; the commercial markup of a maximum of 20% will also include rebates and rebates.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Keechuan/Dreamstime.com)