Press Release

Press release: Three weeks left to submit your nomination for Romania Insider Awards 2019

Romania-Insider.com, the most read English publication dedicated to Romania, has launched the second edition of the Romania Insider Awards. Online nominations are open for 8 out of the 10 award categories, until July 31, 2019. Applications are free of charge.

Best Innovation Award powered by Janssen Romania will award excellence in innovation in any field: research & development, IT&C, business development, human resources, marketing, and product development. The awarded innovation should be substantial and meaningful for the Romanian market, potentially also for international markets, with at least one innovative project, product, service, process, irrespective of their size. Time of launch: 2018 or 2019. The innovation project can have an international footprint, as long as it is highly connected to Romania: main team working in Romania, or Romanian founders & team working in Romania. Apply here!

Best Start-up Award powered by Banca Transilvania will go to a young company or project which capitalizes on a novel idea, tries to solve an important current shortcoming in business or society, and uses innovative approaches in product development & promotion. Eligible companies officially incorporated in 2016 or later, or projects not yet incorporated but in the seed phase, with a prototype product or service and a sound business model. Apply here!

Employer of the Year Award powered by Up Romania will recognize a company which offers innovative, fair and balanced benefits to its employees, an inspiring work atmosphere, training, and personal growth support for its staff, gender-balanced employment as well as a consistent approach on the HR front. Companies with at least 50 employees that can display HR policies and concrete results are eligible. Apply here!

Most Scalable Social Responsibility Project Award powered by UiPath will go to the social responsibility project which has the biggest potential to inspire other companies, NGOs or people to replicate it and thus easily multiply its benefits across Romania or the world. Eligible are the social responsibility projects implemented in the last 12 months in Romania, with enough information about the results of those projects, irrespective of the company or NGO size. A single company/NGO can submit up to 3 social responsibility projects for the award. Each project should be submitted separately. Apply here!

Best Cultural Enterprise Award will recognize companies or projects that set up high-quality cultural projects while also turning them into financial success. Eligible companies or projects should focus on implementing cultural projects in visual or performing arts, cinema, music, or publishing. The projects and activities need to have started in 2018. In case of projects spanning over several years, the 2018 edition will be eligible. Apply here!

Most Sustainable Real Estate Award powered by CRH Romania will showcase a real estate project which uses sustainable materials and principles, respects the neighborhood and abides by construction rules and ethics. Eligible projects can be located anywhere in Romania, must have been completed or sold in the last two years, and must integrate well in their neighborhoods. The following types of projects are eligible: office, residential, recreational, urban/mixed-use, industrial/office park, commercial/retail, new community, rehabilitation. Apply here!

Most Inspiring Rural Development Project Award powered by Credit Agricole Bank. The award is meant to celebrate outstanding projects that are dedicated to the improvement and/or creation of infrastructure and the launching of new business proposals while preserving the essence of the rural spirit. Topics may range from but are not limited to infrastructure improvement, business development, housing, community services such as schools, public safety and health care to cultural initiatives. Projects finalized in 2018 and 2019 as well as ongoing projects are eligible. Apply here!

Most Effective Promotion for Romania Abroad Award will zoom in on projects, companies or people who positively promote Romania abroad, for business or tourism, either as a core activity or as a side effect. Two awards will be handed over: one for a personality and one for a company/project. Eligible are all personalities, either Romanian or foreign, who have had outstanding results in promoting Romania abroad - and companies or projects which focus on promoting the country and which have high, measurable results and positively impact Romania’s image abroad. The projects and activities need to have taken place in 2018 and/or 2019. Apply here!

In 2019, Romania Insider will give two special awards: one for the Romanian brand with the most successful international expansion and one for the investment with the greatest impact in Romania in the last 30 years, supported by Catinvest Eastern Europe. You can send your nomination for the two categories at [email protected]

Applications will be made online, free of charge, until July 31, 2019 on http://www.romaniainsiderawards.ro.

Similarly to the previous edition, in 2019 a Board of Advisors composed of representatives of the largest international Chambers of Commerce and top professionals will select the finalists from among the proposals received through the electronic registration system. Then, a jury of top managers will decide the winners from three finalists proposed by the Board of Advisors for each category. You can read here all information about the Awards, nomination process and judging criteria.

The winners will be awarded at the Romania Insider Awards Gala on October 15, 2019 at the JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, in front of over 350 CEOs and business representatives.

Confirmed partners of the Romania Insider Awards in 2019: CRH, Banca Transilvania, Janssen Romania, UpRomania, UiPath, Credit Agricole Bank, CatInvest Eastern Europe, Bitcoin Romania, Hotel Cismigiu, Nespresso, JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, Grecu & Partners, DSBU, Lacerta Winery, Sweeteria, among other.

The Romania Insider Awards were given for the first time during a top level Gala on October 16, 2018, after a six-month rigorous selection. More than 30 sponsors and partners joined the project in 2018, as well as the 200+ C level participants at the grand gala. The list of winners of the previous edition can be accessed here.