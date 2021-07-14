Selgros contributes to the training of future retail professionals through the dual education programme Școala de Carte și Meserii (press release)

Press Release

Selgros Cash & Carry supports, for the fourth year in a row, the dual education programme Școala de Carte și Meserii focusing on the retail sector. The project targets middle school graduates who would like to have a career in this area and an international qualification as a merchant seller.

The programme takes place over a three-year period and focuses on the practical side, so that young people will be able to develop the skills needed for their profession through regular internships at Selgros. Upon completion of the courses, students receive an internationally recognized diploma as a merchant-seller and have the opportunity to work for the company.

Scoala de Carte si Meserii dual system programme is carried out under the auspices of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania) and is based on a contract between student, parent, company and school.

The project is aimed at middle school graduates younger than 26 years old. The pupils enrolled benefit from a RON 400 lei per month scholarship. They are also offered free transportation and lunch during the internships. The enrolment period takes place in two stages, between 5 and 14 July and between 30 July and 3 August. Selgros has partnered this year with the "Iulian Pop" Economic College in Cluj-Napoca, the "Andrei Bârseanu" National Economic College in Brașov, and the "Virgil Madgearu" Economic-Technological High School in Iași.

Starting with 2018, a number of 105 young people have been enrolled as interns at Selgros.

“Education is one of the priority areas for Selgros, it is how we can make a difference at the community level. For 20 years we have been focusing on services defined by passion and excellence, and people are the key to our success. The dual professional training based on the German model is a chance for young people who want a successful career in modern retail, and the Selgros company is proud to help them take their first steps on the path of professionalism. Our evolution so far shows us that we are an attractive long-term employer, and our mission remains to be the best partner in everything related to the development of gastronomy in Romania “, stated Robert Hellwagner, CEO Selgros Romania.

Selgros Cash & Carry marks this year its 20th anniversary on the Romanian market.

About Selgros Cash&Carry Romania

Selgros Cash&Carry Romania is one of the most important players in Romanian retail market and has a national network consisting in 23 stores and a distribution centre. Selgros' mission is to offer, on daily basis, a wide range of products, the guarantee of freshness and professionalism, at the right price. The company employs over 4,500 people nationwide, being among the most important employers in the field. Selgros Cash & Carry is a company part of the Transgourmet group, today fully controlled by Coop Switzerland, currently owning 91 stores (43 in Germany, 23 in Romania, 17 in Poland and 11 in Russia). For more information, please visit www.selgros.ro.