Press Release: Romania-Insider.com offers new communication tool for companies’ communication related to the COVID-19 crisis
25 March 2020
romaniainsider
The editorial team of Romania-Insider.com is doing everything possible these days to keep up the reporting about the Covid-19 crisis and covering the most important things happening in Romania. You can find our coverage daily on our site and in our newsletters

However, it’s almost impossible to handle all the communications we receive from companies, even though some materials would be interesting for the Romania Insider community of readers. 

In response to this current situation, Romania-Insider.com comes with a new solution and offers the service of publishing press releases in English for 60% off the regular costs to companies that want to communicate their crisis-related actions to the public. 

These communications, called Community Services Press Releases, such as this material, are published in the dedicated press release section of our website, as well as shared on the Romania Insider social media channels (Facebook, LinkedIn & Twitter) and newsletters.

This special communication tool is only available for companies’ communication related to the crisis. 

Why choose to communicate via press releases in English on Romania-Insider.com? 

✔   Get local & international exposure for your English content to over 600,000 unique readers per month;

✔   Facilitate interaction with your potential partners & costumers.

✔   Showcase your content to Romania Insider newsletters subscribers (over 9,300) and social media followers (over 30,000 followers).

For more information and requests, please contact Irina Chirileasa, [email protected] or order here directly your community service press release.

Romania-Insider.com is the most-read English – language news and features website dedicated to Romania, read by over 3.5 million unique readers from all over the world in 2019 and more than 600,000 readers per month on average in 2020.

This is a Community Service Press Pelease. Here you can order press releases on this site.

Normal
1
 

