Press Release

Press Release: MediHelp International - More Than 20 Years of Excellence in the Field of Private Health Insurance

The story of MediHelp International began in 1999 when Sir Zahal Levy – the Company’s President – founded the business. One by one, Laura Afrasine – now, the Executive Manager of MediHelp in Romania, Elena Ciobanu – now, the Director of Operations and other valuable members joined the team, which has gathered together 30 experts in the field of private health insurance. Gradually, the Company expanded into other European countries, such as Poland, Hungary, and Bulgaria, also becoming the most important private health insurance provider with international coverage within Central and Eastern Europe.

Over time, MediHelp became a market leader in the field of health insurance and healthcare. We are proud of our employees, customers, and partners, which are the basis of our success. In our culture and values, people come first and this is mirrored by exceptional services offered to customers, by opportunities given to our employees to professionally grow, and by the creation of successful relationships with insurance companies worldwide, and the relationships with our partners based on trust, says Zahal Levy – the President of MediHelp International.

The consideration for every single person who chooses MediHelp private health insurance and the belief that everybody is entitled to a high standard of medical care are the values that brought together the members of the MediHelp team. Whether it is the Operations Department, the department responsible for the relationships with other partner brokers, the Sales Department or the Customer Care Department, the experts representing them use their best skills to support all our policy holders throughout the entire collaboration, from the policy purchase to the actual usage, and the reimbursement of costs.

The Customer Care Department was specially created to support those who choose MediHelp insurance policies in everything that they need. With empathy, attention to details and total commitment to each customer, the experts of our department manage all situations arising, from the support provided for obtaining and submitting medical reports and the reimbursement of costs, to the mediation of the direct payment between the hospital and the insurer, and to case management in the situation of an emergency medical evacuation. Every situation is covered.

Even though the average of our weekly requests is above 300, we pride ourselves on the fact that we manage to answer all enquiries promptly and find the best solutions for our customers, whether with regard to questions concerning the coverage of the chosen insurance policy or about a case of emergency air medical evacuation. I joined MediHelp more than 5 years ago and I strongly believe that we not only take care of our customers in the way they hope we will, but we are also responsible for the company’s reputation, which motivates us to always keep a smile on our faces and to identify the best solutions for every request we receive, says Alexandra Barbu, a representative of the Customer Care Department at MediHelp International.

On a final note, we would like to highlight that private health insurance with international coverage offered by MediHelp International comprises complex medical services of up to three million euros and gives access to internationally recognized medical institutions.

To find out more information about MediHelp insurance packages and obtain access to high-standard medical services, please visit our website or send us a message at [email protected].

This is a Press Release. Here you can order press releases on this site.