Press Release: Inside the most luxurious private jet models in the world

What if you take that up a notch? Take a look at the aircraft that have been modified to accommodate football teams, heads of state, and royalty, you get a different experience and not always a tasteful one.

Let's have a look in detail inside the most luxurious private jet models in the world. We are starting with Oprah Winfrey's jet.

Oprah Winfrey's Bombardier Global Express jet

The jet cost between £29 to £31 million before any customisation turned the aircraft into a flying hotel. Bombardier jets are a popular choice with other famous people, including Bill Gates and Céline Dion.

All Bombardier jets have luxurious leather and wood veneer interiors as standard, and all have luxury bathrooms that include stand up showers, top of the range entertainment systems and first-class recliner seats.

The Bombardier has twin Rolls-Royce BR710 engines and can seat 19 passengers and crew in comfort. Bombardier’s latest business model the Global 8000 can carry 17 passengers and has an impressive range of 7,9000 nautical miles.

HNA Group’s Boeing 787-8 BBJ

Boeing Dreamliners have an impressive 2,400 square-foot of floor space that can accommodate 40 passengers on long haul flights around the world.

All interiors are custom made to include a soundproofed master suite, king-sized bed as standard, generous walk-in closet as well as an en-suite bathroom with a double shower all with heated marble floors.

As you would expect the main sitting room is spacious and comfortable, There is a meeting area and guest cabin with first-class sleeper seats, not to mention four more bathrooms and state of the art entertainment systems. As part of Boeing commitment to the environment, every Dreamliner has noise-reducing technology as standard.

Expect to pay £228.9 million for a new aircraft before any modifications are carried out.

The Embraer Lineage 1000E

Embraer Lineage 1000E - offering 10,000 cubic feet of cabin layout the 1000E can be configured to your specification and options include living rooms or offices, bathrooms and even a bar.

Embraer has used the services of a well-known interior designer to create five different possibilities for a unique aircraft-style, each design has a name and these include; The Kyoto, The Manhattan, Skyranch One, Skyacht One and Hollywood.

These styles include a nautical theme using mahogany and brass, along with a wild west theme featuring horn trimming and leather saddle-stitched reclining captain style seating. Hollywood is as you would imagine it to be, art deco luxury and lots of gold trimmings.

Expect to pay £41 million for a new aircraft, flying at 543 miles per hour and with a range of 4,600 nautical miles.

Jay Z and Beyonce’s Challenger 850 jet

Media sources tell us that Beyonce bought Jay Z this stylish jet as a father’s day present back in 2012, and the plane is still going strong. A Bombardier built jet fitted with all the luxuries and accessories you would expect from this power couple.

Beyonce paid £30 million to seat up to 17 people; the jet has two bathrooms, a sitting room and a kitchen, walk-in wardrobe. Interior designed to look like a top-class hotel in cream leather and wood trim.

President Donald Trump’s Boeing 747-200Bs and C-32

The president's office has three aircraft at his disposal worth a combined £780 million. These include two identical Boeing 747-200B planes, referred to as Air Force One.

Each 747-200 is 70 metres long with a large cabin with space that can comfortably house 70 passengers and 26 crew members. Each jet has a private bedroom and bathroom, as well as a state of the art gym and a fully fitted presidential office.

The Boeing 747-200Bs and C-32 have medical facilities with an operating room as standard. Everything you would expect a president and his staff would need to carry out their day job.

What are the other options?

Most people, even the rich and famous, can’t afford to buy their own private jet so Instead, let’s see what the costs are to charter a private jet.

While renting a private jet is considerably more expensive than flying on a commercial flight, it is still much cheaper than buying a private jet. Flights on private jets are chargeable by the hour, and prices vary depending on the size of the plane, flying time and the number of people on board.

The typical cost is between £3,000 and £16,000 per hour to charter a private jet. Hiring a plane for a weekend can run £250,000 or more. However, unless you spend more than 200 hours a year flying, renting is probably a better option than buying. That way will you avoid many of the yearly maintenance costs.

What else should you consider?

Consider why the choice to fly private is an option; is it because long wait times are an issue? All commercial airliners work on a set schedule, and whether you’re travelling first-class or back in economy, you’ll all arrive at the same time.

Commercial passenger aircraft operate out of principal airports and, because of their size, these commercial planes have to wait to use the larger runways. Holding patterns always mean congestion and anyone who flies regularly knows just what it’s like to remain on the runway or in a holding pattern for ages, this can be time-consuming and very annoying.

Private jets, however, can access thousands of airports across the country. They can use shorter runways, fly on less congested routes, and leave exactly when you want them too. You set the schedule, and that means faster flights.

The combination of these things is adding up after all time is money.

