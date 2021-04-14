Connect44 Group joins Ericsson Industry 4.0 partner program for Professional Services Partners as a System Integrator (press release)

Press Release

Connect44 Group announced on April 13 that it has executed the required agreement to participate in the Ericsson Industry Connect partner program, delivering value by planning, monitoring, and securing networks with more than 20 years of expertise.

“We are delighted to have reached this agreement with Ericsson, which will enable us to bring innovative solutions to our enterprise clients across Europe. Our strategy to digitalise, operate and secure the operations of our clients is fully on course”, says Leo Kidel and James Rogerson, both co-founders and owners.

The Ericsson Industry 4.0 Partner program is a vehicle for solution providers who offer their technologies as a part of the Industry 4.0 ecosystem. This program sets the standard for recognizing a partner’s investment in the tools and processes necessary to provide a high return on investment for industrial customers using cellular connectivity as the foundation for their Industry 4.0 initiatives.

Purpose-built for industrial environments, Ericsson dedicated networks are private wireless cellular networks that provide secure, reliable coverage, high device density, and predictable latency. Leveraging these connectivity solutions, enterprises can gain full visibility of machines, processes, and data, using 4G/LTE now with a clear path to 5G.

“Ericsson is working with system integrators like Connect44 Group to nurture the ecosystem and ensure seamless and secure Industry 4.0 deployments,” said Thomas Noren, Head of Dedicated Networks at Ericsson. “We are pleased to see the growth of consultative practices that focus on the connectivity that underpins digitalization for Industry 4.0.”

Participation in the Ericsson Industry 4.0 partner program indicates that Connect44 Group has undergone training and testing for Ericsson Industry Connect offering services such as RF planning and installation or consulting on Industry 4.0 digitalization.

About CONNECT44

Connect44 Group is a system Integrator in areas such as fixed network, mobile solutions, and enterprise services, with offices in 8 countries. Headquartered in Lucerne, Switzerland, the Connect44 brand was co-founded by Leo Kidel and James Rogerson in 2000. That partnership marked the beginning of a remarkable digital journey, which made it possible nowadays to have more than 1000 employees in Europe, among them being 850 specialist engineers that deliver our services with great enthusiasm and care.

Our business model includes managed services or consulting services which we adapt to our customers’ needs and we offer each one tailor-made solutions for their unique requirements. Our company is ISO 9001:2015 certified for quality management and ISO/IEC 27001 for Information Security Management Systems. We are constantly looking for new ways to connect the world that we live in.

Connect44 - Powered by engineering, driven by people.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York.