Press Release: Annual ROGDPR Conference organized in Romania by the Association for Good Practices GDPR

In recent months, the National Supervisory Authority For Personal Data Processing (“NSAPDP”) has targeted the Romanian business environment, applying sanctions to controllers who didn’t pay proper attention to the security of personal data processed at the corporate level.

The main issue analyzed by NSAPDP was related to the implementation by the controllers of the appropriate technical and organizational measures, both at the time of establishing the means of processing as well as in the processing itself.

NSAPDP controls targeted operators from different market segments from the banking field to the online environment and the fines were between 2.500 Euro and 150.000 Euro.

The technical and organizational measures applicable in the field of personal data protection play an essential role in the processing activity, these being an important element for ensuring the data security of the data subjects, reason for which NSAPDP analyzes these measures with priority in the procedure of investigating a controller.

Reported to the current stage of the applied sanctions in the field of personal data protection, the Association for Good Practices GDPR organizes the Annual Conference ROGDPR on the 19th of November 2019, at 2:00 PM. The main topic addressed will be "Application of technical and organizational measures in the context of the last sanctions applied by NSAPDP". The event will take place in the form of free discussions between the present speakers and the controllers.

ROGDPR Annual Conference will be hosted by Titu Maiorescu University Bucharest (189 Calea Vacaresti Street, District 4) and for more details, go here.

