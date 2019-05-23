Presents received by former Romanian president Emil Constantinescu go on display

Several presents received by Romania’s former president Emil Constantinescu are included in an exhibition currently on display at the National Geology Museum in Bucharest.

The exhibition, titled "Treasures and proofs of appreciation/ Minerals. Artifacts from precious metals and semi-precious stones", includes geology collections, diplomas, medals and other items offered to Constantinescu during his mandate as president.

Among the highlights of the exhibition are an Ural 1,960-carats topaz crystal, the Order of the Elephant (Elefantordenen), an order of chivalry and Denmark's highest-ranked honor, and a Japanese helmet received from Japan’s former Emperor Akihito.

Emil Constantinescu served as the president of Romania from 1996 to 2000. Before going into politics, he worked as a geologist and taught at the Geology Department of the University of Bucharest.

The exhibition can be visited until June 30th.

(Photos: Muzeul National de Geologie Facebook Page)

