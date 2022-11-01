M&A

Greece's PPC denies reports that it's close to securing majority share package of Enel Romania

01 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Public Power Corp (PPC), the largest electricity company in Greece, has recently denied reports that it is close to buying 70% of electricity producer and distributor Enel Romania.

The Greek company also denied that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Enel Romania’s parent company, the Italian group Enel, according to Reuters.

Questioned by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission on the reports, PPC simply said that it was "actively exploring" growth opportunities in Greece and southeast European markets and that it was “screening” potential acquisitions in Romania and Bulgaria. There is no agreement or memorandum at the moment, according to PPC.

Enel Romania controls a third of the national energy distribution system. The company has come under pressure as a result of the government’s capping of electricity and has argued that the present rules governing the Romanian energy market are not conducive to further investments. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Enel)

Read next
Normal
M&A

Greece's PPC denies reports that it's close to securing majority share package of Enel Romania

01 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Public Power Corp (PPC), the largest electricity company in Greece, has recently denied reports that it is close to buying 70% of electricity producer and distributor Enel Romania.

The Greek company also denied that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Enel Romania’s parent company, the Italian group Enel, according to Reuters.

Questioned by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission on the reports, PPC simply said that it was "actively exploring" growth opportunities in Greece and southeast European markets and that it was “screening” potential acquisitions in Romania and Bulgaria. There is no agreement or memorandum at the moment, according to PPC.

Enel Romania controls a third of the national energy distribution system. The company has come under pressure as a result of the government’s capping of electricity and has argued that the present rules governing the Romanian energy market are not conducive to further investments. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Enel)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage