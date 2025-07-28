Energy

PPC blue to install 60 EV charging points on European routes in Romania, Greece

28 July 2025

PPC blue, part of Public Power Corporation (PPC) Group, will install 60 EV charging points on European routes in Romania and Greece using EU funding.

The company will receive up to EUR 2.76 million as part of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) 's Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (AFIF) program.

The "East Europe Electric Route" project aims to deploy 28 DC fast-charging points, each with a minimum capacity of 150 kW, designed to serve light-duty vehicles, as well as 32 ultra-fast DC charging points, each with a minimum capacity of 350 kW, to accommodate heavy-duty vehicles. 

The 60 charging points will be installed in 29 different locations along key axes of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) corridors in both countries.

Out of these 60 charging points, PPC blue will install in Romania, through this project, 12 DC fast charging points of a minimum capacity of 150 kW and 32 ultra-fast DC charging points of a minimum capacity of 350 kW. The rest of the charging points will be installed in Greece.

PPC blue Romania operates charging points with a total installed power of over 14,000 kW and offers integrated electric mobility solutions to residential customers, companies, and public institutions throughout the country. 

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

