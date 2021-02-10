Power and heating plant in Romania shuts down due to lack of coal

Romania's third-largest thermal power plant, Mintia (1.285 GW), was shut down on the night of February 8 to 9 because it ran out of coal.

As a side effect of this, the heating system in Deva will be unable to provide heating to the city's residents, Profit.ro reported.

The amounts of coal extracted from the mines still operating in the Jiu Valley coal basin are insufficient for the power plant, trade union head Cristian Istoc explained.

The company has also imported coal, but it lacks financing to transport it from Constanta port.

It is for the third time in the last six months when the Mintia thermal power plant shuts down because of lack of coal, the trade union claims.

Besides generating electricity, the Mintia power plant provides heating for public institutions and about 4,000 apartments in Deva. It is part of the Hunedoara Energy Complex (CE Hunedoara) and has about 700 employees.

(Photo source: Carolyn Franks/Dreamstime.com)