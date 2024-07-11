Portland Trust to develop major data center in western Bucharest

Portland Trust, one of the largest developers of office buildings in Romania, received the building permit for its first data center, which will be built on a plot of land in the western part of Bucharest (Preciziei), according to Profit.ro.

The building, placed on a plot of land with an area of ​​about 4 hectares bought from a vehicle of the investment fund Broadhurst, will have a much larger size than that initially prepared by the developer in the Vitan neighborhood, described as "the most important physical location dedicated to such services" in Romania.

The downturn in the office market, also witnessed by the fact that no major projects have been announced for 2024, has led developer Portland Trust to diversify its businesses.

After the first investments and transactions in the renewable energy market, the company of the British businessman Robert Neale decided to enter the data center sector in Romania, a niche of about EUR 50 million with great potential.

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)