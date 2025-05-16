Romania’s Port of Constanța to receive EUR 254 million investment

An investment of over RON 1.26 billion, approximately EUR 254 million, is set to be made in the Port of Constanța, to increase maritime transport capacity and the volume of commercial exchanges. The funds will be used for the construction of a quay and the development of a port area covering 550,000 square meters.

The vertical quay will be used for docking, stopping, and securing ships, loading and unloading goods, or embarking and disembarking passengers, according to Economica. In total, the quay will have a length of 1,291 linear meters.

The investment exceeds RON 1.26 billion, according to the draft normative act published for public debate by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. This project has been discussed since 2023, and was reportedly valued at RON 1.6 billion last year.

The present investment has an execution period of 36 months and will be financed from non-reimbursable external funds through the Transport Program 2021–2027, from the state budget and from the funds of the National Company “Maritime Ports Administration” S.A. Constanța.

The project, which also requires dredging, the construction of a 300-meter railway line, access roads, and the revision of basic utilities, needs government approval.

(Photo source: Dynamoland | Dreamstime.com)