Porsche Engineering Romania plans to reach 120 employees by year-end

Porsche Engineering Romania, the local subsidiary of the global engineering services provider, plans to grow its team to 120 employees by the end of 2018. This comes as the company is expanding its scope of work.

Besides the current areas of function development and powertrain design and simulation, Porsche Engineering is adding areas such as research on Big Data, autonomous driving and the development of infotainment architecture to its portfolio.

As such, in the following months, the company plans to hire both senior and junior engineers, who will work closely with Porsche specialists from the other seven company locations.

“Along with the expansion of our project range, our need for new software engineering experts is rising. We currently have 80 employees working on our premises in Cluj and we are aiming to accomplish the 120 employee milestone by the end of the year,” Marius Mihailovici, general manager of Porsche Engineering Romania, said.

At the same time, the company plans to relocate its headquarters to a larger office facility in Cluj-Napoca – Vivido Business Center – later this year, in order to accommodate a growing team and an increasingly diverse service portfolio.

Also this year, the company is looking to further develop its partnerships in the academic environment. After launching the ”Advanced Techniques in Automotive Engineering” Master program at the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca in October 2017, the local Porsche Engineering subsidiary will also provide support for Bachelor’s and Master’s Thesis next to the already available dedicated PhD opportunities.

