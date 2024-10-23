Politics

Poll indicates Romanians agree to keep grand coalition in office 

23 October 2024

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Liberal Party (PNL) would receive 31% and 22% of the vote for Parliament, respectively, while their leaders are also leading in the polls for the presidential elections, with 28% and 19%, respectively, according to an Insomar-Avangarde political opinion barometer quoted by News.ro.

The poll reveals that a significant portion of voters are still undecided. When asked, "Do you personally know who you will vote for in the presidential elections on November 24?" 61% said they knew their choice, 36% admitted they were unsure, and 3% either did not know or chose not to answer.

Regarding turnout on November 24, 65% of respondents said they would definitely vote, 24% said they would "probably" vote, 6% indicated they would "probably" not vote, and 3% said they definitely would not vote.

For parliamentary elections, most respondents expressed support for PSD (31%), followed by PNL (22%), the radical AUR (16%), USR (14%), the far-right SOS Romania (5%), the ethnic Hungarian UDMR (5%), and Romania in Action (backing Geoană's candidacy) at 3%.

In the presidential race, PSD's Marcel Ciolacu is in the lead with 28%, followed by Nicolae Ciucă of PNL with 19%, George Simion of AUR at 16%, Elena Lasconi of USR at 13%, independent candidate Mircea Geoană at 11%, Cristian Diaconescu of PMP at 5%, and UDMR's Kelemen Hunor at 4%.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)

