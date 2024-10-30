Politics

Electoral poll confirms Romanian Social Democrats’ lead ahead of double ballot

30 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The latest electoral poll in Romania, carried out by the Bureau for Social Research (BCS) for Newsweek Romania, confirmed the robust lead held by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and its leader, Marcel Ciolacu, ahead of the presidential elections (November 25, December 8) and parliamentary ballot (December 1).

Regarding the presidential elections, it remains unclear whom Marcel Ciolacu (23.4% of the voting options) will meet in the second round: Liberal (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca (17.1%) or nationalist leader George Simion (AUR, 16.1%). 

Reformist leader Elena Lasconi (14.7%) is another potential contender for the second ballot of the presidential elections, while former NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana (10%, independent but backed by some ad-hoc political vehicle) is losing relevance. 

The consensus expectation is that either of the two “mainstream” candidates, Ciolacu or Ciuca, who makes it to the second round with George Simion, will eventually win against the nationalist leader. A race between the two is, however, less predictable as Ciuca may gain the vote of other center-right parties. 

The poll’s outcome for the parliamentary elections allows even fewer scenarios: it’s either going to be the “grand coalition” staying in office (unless the presidential rivalry undermines their pragmatic alliance) or a political crisis. 

PSD would get 31% of the votes and the Liberals 20.5%, likely resulting in a robust majority in Parliament, possibly with the contribution of the ethnic Hungarian party UDMR (6.5%). If either of the Liberal or Social Democrat leaders pushes for another alliance, with either USR (16.5%) or AUR (17.6%) – they may potentially impose an unstable minority (or fragile majority) cabinet.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Politics

Electoral poll confirms Romanian Social Democrats’ lead ahead of double ballot

30 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The latest electoral poll in Romania, carried out by the Bureau for Social Research (BCS) for Newsweek Romania, confirmed the robust lead held by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and its leader, Marcel Ciolacu, ahead of the presidential elections (November 25, December 8) and parliamentary ballot (December 1).

Regarding the presidential elections, it remains unclear whom Marcel Ciolacu (23.4% of the voting options) will meet in the second round: Liberal (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca (17.1%) or nationalist leader George Simion (AUR, 16.1%). 

Reformist leader Elena Lasconi (14.7%) is another potential contender for the second ballot of the presidential elections, while former NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana (10%, independent but backed by some ad-hoc political vehicle) is losing relevance. 

The consensus expectation is that either of the two “mainstream” candidates, Ciolacu or Ciuca, who makes it to the second round with George Simion, will eventually win against the nationalist leader. A race between the two is, however, less predictable as Ciuca may gain the vote of other center-right parties. 

The poll’s outcome for the parliamentary elections allows even fewer scenarios: it’s either going to be the “grand coalition” staying in office (unless the presidential rivalry undermines their pragmatic alliance) or a political crisis. 

PSD would get 31% of the votes and the Liberals 20.5%, likely resulting in a robust majority in Parliament, possibly with the contribution of the ethnic Hungarian party UDMR (6.5%). If either of the Liberal or Social Democrat leaders pushes for another alliance, with either USR (16.5%) or AUR (17.6%) – they may potentially impose an unstable minority (or fragile majority) cabinet.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 October 2024
People
Romania’s Thurzó Zoltán sets new world record for most piano key hits in 30 seconds
30 October 2024
Defense
Norway to contribute USD 127 mln to the purchase of a Patriot system for Romania
30 October 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom’s shares gain 3.6% on better-than-expected Q3 results
30 October 2024
Energy
Romania gets green light for EUR 1.1 bln grants to finance energy projects under Modernization Fund
29 October 2024
Politics
Bucharest referendum and presidential elections can be held on the same day, parliament decides
29 October 2024
Startup
US-based HR startup co-founded by Romanian secures USD 3.75 mln in funding led by Google’s early-stage AI fund
29 October 2024
Macro
Study: Per capita purchasing power is EUR 9,092 in Romania, half the European average
29 October 2024
Tech
Romanian tech innovation catches the eye of French president Emmanuel Macron