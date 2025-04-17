Society

Poll: Majority of people in the Republic of Moldova see relations with Romania as good

17 April 2025

A clear majority of people in the Republic of Moldova consider that relations with Romania are good. Specifically, 55% of them think they are good, and 14.2% see them as very good, according to an opinion poll titled "Results of the socio-political Omnibus-type survey," conducted by Ates Research.

The relationship of the Republic of Moldova with the European Union is rated as good or very good by 69.4% of respondents, while the relationship with Ukraine is rated as good or very good by 55.7% of respondents, according to the poll cited by Radio Chisinau.

Around a third of respondents said that the relationship with the USA is good or very good, while the relationship with Russia is considered good or very good by 28.7% of citizens. 

If a referendum on joining the European Union were to take place next Sunday, 52.4% of respondents said they would vote in favor, while 33.5% would be against. 4.4% of respondents would not participate in the referendum, 7.8% did not know how to respond, and 1.9% did not answer. 

The accession of the Republic of Moldova to NATO would receive a positive response in a referendum from 28.9% of citizens, while 52.4% would be against. 12% did not know how to respond, 2.4% did not answer, and 4.3% of respondents said they would not participate in the referendum. 

The survey was conducted using CATI methods (78%) and CAPI (22%), during the period April 5–13, 2025, in 283 localities, on a sample of 1130 respondents aged 18 and over. The sampling error is +/- 3%.

Moldova recently set its parliamentary elections on September 28. The pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, or PAS, which currently has 52% in the Moldovan legislative, is credited with over 27% in recent polls, followed by Socialist Party with 10% and pro-Russian “Alternative” bloc with 7%.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sjankauskas | Dreamstime.com)

