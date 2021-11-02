CinePOLSKA: Polish film festival holds online edition

Polish film festival CinePOLSKA will hold this year an online edition between November 3 and November 7.

Four recent Polish films will stream on the VoD platform TIFF Unlimited.

The films will be available for viewing for free for five days, without the need to create an account on the platform.

The films will be available to audiences in Romania and the Republic of Moldova starting November 3. The films are screened with Romanian and English subtitles.

The films screened are Jan Holoubek’s 25 Years of Innocence, about the case of Tomasz Komenda, wrongly accused of murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison; Piotr Domalewski’s I Never Cry; Tadeusz Śliwa’s (Nie)znajomi, the Polish adaptation of the Italian comedy Perfetti sconosciuti/ Perfect Strangers; and Robert Gliński’s Zieja, focused on the story of priest Jan Zieja, an active participant in the Polish-Soviet war in 1920 and in the Second World War.

More on the films screened here.

(Photo: still from (Nie)znajomi, courtesy of TIFF Unlimited)

