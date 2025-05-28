Justice
Video

Police raid homes of traffickers that allegedly forced Romanian citizens to beg in the United States

28 May 2025

Dozens of searches took place in Bucharest, Argeș, and Ilfov counties on Wednesday, May 28, targeting members of a group that allegedly forced Romanian citizens to beg in the United States.

The group, which has been prosecuted for human trafficking in the past, allegedly forced people to beg or commit crimes in the United States. The damages caused amount to approximately USD 5 million.

According to a press release issued Wednesday by the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR), officers from the Pitești Organized Crime Brigade, together with prosecutors from DIICOT – Pitești Territorial Service, supported by Homeland Security Investigations, executed 20 search warrants. 

"Starting in 2022, 19 individuals formed an organized criminal group with the purpose of committing human trafficking and aiding an offender, acting in a coordinated manner to facilitate the illegal entry into the US of numerous persons, some of whom were attempting to avoid criminal liability (6 individuals), while others reached the US for the purpose of committing crimes. The extradition of the six individuals was requested, and they were returned to Romania," IGPR sources stated.

Investigators say that some of those illegally introduced into the US were forced to beg and pay weekly fees to the organized crime group, while others committed various crimes, the proceeds of which were sent to Romania. 

"The criminal investigations in the case also revealed that the individuals under investigation provided the documents, transport, pickup, illegal entry into the US, and accommodation for people who entered the US through Mexico, apparently for tourism purposes,” the IGPR statement further specifies.

Five of the individuals were investigated and convicted by US judicial authorities to various prison sentences.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Viorel Margineanu/Dreamstime.com)

