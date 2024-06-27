Romania’s junior ruling party reportedly ponders backing independent Mircea Geoana for president as plan B

Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL), the junior partner in the ruling coalition dominated by the Social Democrats (PSD), is reportedly considering the option of backing independent candidate Mircea Geoana (currently NATO Deputy Secretary General) for president unless Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca makes it to the second round, Digi24 reported.

The logic of supporting Geoana is securing the prime minister seat for Nicolae Ciuca, a scenario that is not guaranteed in case the Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu wins the presidential elections – according to concerns shared by some of the Liberal leaders.

Rumours about such plans circulate amid complicated negotiations between the Liberals and Social Democrats on the strategy for the parliamentary and presidential elections this autumn. Liberals opt for deferring the presidential elections towards the end of the year, while the Social Democrats insist on the first round to be held in September.

Overall, the calendar of the parliamentary and presidential elections, as well as the strategy of the ruling coalition in Romania, remain highly uncertain. With a weak opposition, the two major parties are facing rivalry with the Liberals, fearing they will lose influence despite the unexpectedly good results in the local elections.

(Photo source: NATO website)