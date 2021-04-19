COVID-19: PM announces 20% vaccination rate in Bucharest

Bucharest has reached a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 20%, according to prime minister Florin Citu. Moreover, Ilfov, the county that surrounds Bucharest, is not far behind, with a vaccination rate of almost 18%.

“Things are going well, we have the chance to reach 50% at the end of May,” the prime minister said, according to Digi24.

Florin Citu also said that the COVID-19 positivity rate has been declining in Bucharest and other major cities.

Romania officially kicked off its vaccination campaign on December 27 and is currently using the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines. The country also received the first batch of 60,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine last week, but it hasn’t started using them yet.

By April 18, more than 2.62 million people received the vaccine: 1.02 million got the first dose, and 1.6 million received both doses.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)