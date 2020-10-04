Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 11:36
About 90,000 Romanians could go to work abroad in the coming period, PM says
10 April 2020
About 80,000-90,000 Romanians could go to work abroad in the coming period, prime minister Ludovic Orban said at public TV channel TVR.

“About 80,000-90,000 people are likely to leave the country. I have no record of those who left. We have no legal leverage to prevent Romanian citizens from being employed by companies from other countries. At present, one million work contracts have been suspended, and 300,000 have been terminated in Romania,” Orban said, according to Stiri.tvr.ro.

The PM also said that, so far, more than 250,000 Romanians have returned to the country.

Orban also explained that it is difficult for people who are out of work to find new jobs given the crisis caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19). Still, he believes that this problem will be solved once the coronavirus pandemic ends.

About 2,000 Romanian workers gathered at the international airport in Cluj-Napoca on Thursday, April 9, to fly to Germany, where they will spend the next few months working in agriculture. And more charter flights are scheduled to leave from Cluj to Germany on Saturday and Sunday.

Despite suspending all flights to and from countries with many cases of COVID-19 infections, Romania has allowed seasonal workers to leave the country.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

