PM recommends Romanians to buy local automobiles
08 May 2020
Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban recommended Romanians and state institutions to buy cars manufactured in the country. He said that products made in Romania are competitive.

"I recommend Romanians to buy cars made in Romania. Moreover, I believe that the epidemic should not convince people not to buy cars. On the contrary, even during the epidemic, you should buy cars. In your car, you are epidemiologically safe," Ludovic Orban argued in a press conference after visiting the Ford car factory in Craiova, local Wall-street.ro reported.

Regarding the purchase of cars by state institutions, he pointed out that all public procurement procedures must observe European regulations. However, Orban added that products made in Romania are competitive and can win any competitive procedure following the law.

"It is advisable for any institution and any company of the Romanian state to choose products manufactured in Romania," he added.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

1
 

