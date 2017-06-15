Piraeus Bank Romania sells loans through online audio-video service

Local lender Piraeus Bank Romania launched yesterday the first platform in Romania for selling banking products through audio-video interactions.

The platform, which is called Piraeus LiveShop, is currently targeting individuals, but will also become available for small and medium-sized companies, reports local Ziarul Financiar.

Through the platform, customers can start a video talk with a bank representative to purchase bank products. The www.piraeusliveshop.ro domain can be accessed from any smart device with a stable Internet connection and equipped with microphone and camcorder: desktop, laptop, tablet, mobile phone.

“The service we are launching today addresses the challenges of the digital age, where everything is a click away,” said Madalina Teodorescu, Piraeus Bank Romania deputy general manager.

The products available on the new digital platform are personal loans, credit cards, and packages for receiving the wage in a bank account. The duration of a video call with the purchase of the product will take about 20 minutes.

Piraeus Bank Romania, one of the medium-sized local banks, may be sold in the following years as part of the parent group’s strategy to dispose of its assets in the Balkans.

