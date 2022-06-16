Philippe of Belgium, King of the Belgians, is to visit the Belgian forces stationed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu base in Constanța county, on the Black Sea coast, on Friday, June 17.

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis will welcome him at the base.

The two will hold talks on the bilateral relations, the situation in Ukraine, the humanitarian crisis it generated, and measures to support Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees, including through the humanitarian hub in Suceava, in northern Romania, the Romanian Presidency said. They will also discuss ways to strengthen the support for the Republic of Moldova.

Some 300 Belgian troops have been deployed to Romania as part of NATO’s reinforcement of the eastern flank following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

(Photo: Flavijus | Dreamstime.com)

