Pharmaceutical company Alfasigma introduces new food supplement in Romania, promises further expansion

Alfasigma, the prescription, OTC, and supplement-maker born in Bologna, Italy, announced in a press conference held in Bucharest on Thursday, June 12, the launch of Vesvein Legs, a supplement dedicated to vascular health. The company also announced further investments in Romania.

The drugmaker, which has been present locally since 2007, plans to tap Romania’s growing EUR 8 billion pharmaceutical market further with new product launches, the development of its existing portfolio, and investments in the Romanian team. According to company representatives, investments are justified by the fact that food supplements and OTC medicines are among the fastest-growing categories regionally.

“People are becoming increasingly informed and focused on self-care, and supplements will have a systemic impact in the coming years. Better education around prevention, alongside supplement development, will reduce treatment costs for chronic illnesses and help extend life expectancy,” said Iulia Ionescu, Country Manager, Alfasigma Romania.

“There is a preoccupation with prevention and lifestyle after the pandemic. Food supplements are very accessible, irrespective of price. They can reach the patient by prescription or simple recommendation from doctors or pharmacists or by searching online or hearing about it, with less bureaucracy,” she added.

Data shown at the conference highlighted that the consumer healthcare market in Romania saw food supplements rise by 22.3% in 2024, reaching roughly EUR 939 million. The increase is aligned with global trends in wellness, prevention, and self-managed health, but shows more promise than the one in Western Europe.

These trends are supported by rising interest in personalized medicine and the high prevalence of chronic conditions such as venous disease, which impacts 7 in 10 Romanians, according to public data.

To address that population group, Alfasigma Romania is launching Vesvein Legs, an over-the-counter product designed to support peripheral venous system health. The supplement, which will be available in pharmacies starting July 1, is the first in a new line of Alfasigma products targeting peripheral vascular health. The range will include supplements, OTC medications, and medical devices aimed at supporting leg health.

“It is the first new product in the vascular franchise and in general the first product in Alfasigma in the last few years that is completely new, as we started from scratch a couple of years ago,” said Valentina Vito, Alfasigma’s Head of Global Marketing Vascular Franchise.

In 2024, Alfasigma reported an international turnover of EUR 1.87 billion, up +37% compared to the previous year, and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 427 million (+23%). The performance was fueled by strong sales, strategic acquisitions, and portfolio diversification, particularly in the supplements and OTC categories. The company operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,800 employees worldwide, 2 research and innovation centers, and 6 manufacturing facilities.

Locally, over the past 5 years, Alfasigma Romania has nearly doubled its turnover to over EUR 92 million, making Romania a strategic market in the region. So far, the company may be less known to the general public since it focused on reaching medical professionals first. Nevertheless, around half a million Romanians take prescription drugs made by the company, excluding supplements or OTCs.

The local branch has a team of 107 employees, which is set to grow by 10%. As part of its strategic objectives, Alfasigma Romania aims to raise investments by 10-15% per year and is open to expansions through partnerships and a policy of M&A.

“There are no concrete plans at the moment, but the company’s openness to mergers and acquisitions and the expansion of its footprint, including through partnerships with factories, is clear,” Iulia Ionescu said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release Alfasigma)