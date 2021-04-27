Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 08:16
Business

P&G inaugurates detergent capsules factory in Romania

27 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has inaugurated a new plant in Urlati, Romania, where it will produce Ariel liquid detergent capsules, mostly for export.

"By exporting Ariel PODS in many European countries, this greenfield investment is strengthening Romania as a production hub for P&G. Over 200 new jobs will be created while the new plant will introduce modern manufacturing solutions in detergent production," reads a press release issued by P&G.

The factory is the largest investment of Procter & Gamble in Romania, according previous statements by the company. For this project, P&G received state aid of almost RON 30 mln (EUR 6 mln), Profit.ro noted.

Procter & Gamble has been present in Romania since 1992. Besides its hair care products plant in Urlati, P&G also had a detergent factory in Timisoara - which it sold to German group Dalli.

The Urlati shampoo factory, which covers 6 hectares, was inaugurated in 2010, following an investment of USD 100 million, representing the American group's first greenfield investment in Romania.

(Photo: Jonathan Weiss/ Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/27/2021 - 08:16
Business

P&G inaugurates detergent capsules factory in Romania

27 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has inaugurated a new plant in Urlati, Romania, where it will produce Ariel liquid detergent capsules, mostly for export.

"By exporting Ariel PODS in many European countries, this greenfield investment is strengthening Romania as a production hub for P&G. Over 200 new jobs will be created while the new plant will introduce modern manufacturing solutions in detergent production," reads a press release issued by P&G.

The factory is the largest investment of Procter & Gamble in Romania, according previous statements by the company. For this project, P&G received state aid of almost RON 30 mln (EUR 6 mln), Profit.ro noted.

Procter & Gamble has been present in Romania since 1992. Besides its hair care products plant in Urlati, P&G also had a detergent factory in Timisoara - which it sold to German group Dalli.

The Urlati shampoo factory, which covers 6 hectares, was inaugurated in 2010, following an investment of USD 100 million, representing the American group's first greenfield investment in Romania.

(Photo: Jonathan Weiss/ Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options